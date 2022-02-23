DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man caught on security cameras throwing a metal object onto the tracks at Andrew Station.

Investigators say the man intentionally threw the object into the pit where it struck the electrified third rail around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

MBTA personnel had to shut off power to the station to remove the hazard and needless delays were caused, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call 617-222-1050 or text an anonymous tip to 873873.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)