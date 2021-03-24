Transit police ask for help identifying man in ‘unique jacket’

Credit: TPD

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a person of interest in connection with a bike theft at Andrew Station.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, March 5.

The man was said to be sporting a “unique jacket.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-222-1050.

 

 

