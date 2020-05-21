Transit police ask for help identifying man wanted in connection with assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in relation to an assault with a dangerous weapon on Saturday.

The incident took place onboard an Orange Line train near MBTA Tufts Medical Station at about 3:40 p.m., according to police. The suspect reportedly had a knife during the assault.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Those wishing to send in a tip anonymously can text it to 873873 or use the SeeSay app.

