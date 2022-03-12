MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a bicycle from an MBTA station in Malden earlier this month.

The incident happened at Oak Grove station shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, March 4.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is urged to call the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can be texted to 873837.

Recognize this person of interest re: Larceny Investigation #MBTA Oak Grove Station. Please contact us w/any info you may have. TYhttps://t.co/3iSChfhfUS pic.twitter.com/IcygNGoBGo — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 12, 2022

