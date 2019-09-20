Transit police asking for help identifying man in connection with 3 false fire alarms

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who is wanted in connection with three false fire alarms on Tuesday.

The suspect is wanted for questioning in response to three false fire alarms at State Street, Downtown Crossing, and Davis Square Stations between 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can text your tip to 873873 or use the anonymous feature on the SeeSay app.

Take a good look. Recognize him ?? Please contact us if you do. #MBTA https://t.co/L93qE85HRD pic.twitter.com/FjRpcjZm1j — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 20, 2019

