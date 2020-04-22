BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection to an assault and battery at an MBTA station earlier in the month.

Police released a photo Wednesday of a man who is wanted in connection to an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon that occurred on April 1 inside Downtown Crossing Station around 5 p.m.

Anyone with information can contact the MBTA’s criminal investigations unit at 617-222-1050 or text tips to 873873 or use the anonymous feature on the T’s SeeSay app.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)