BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Green Line B Branch was temporarily disrupted on Sunday after a driver drove their car onto the tracks in Allston.

A tow truck could be seen responded and removing the vehicle from the tracks near Harvard Avenue just after 5 p.m.

MBTA Transit Police say the 36-year-old Boston man who was behind the wheel may have fallen asleep while driving.

No injuries were reported.

Green Line service was delayed for over an hour.

No additional information has been released.

4/23 5PM a 36 y/o male from Boston may have "fallen asleep" at the wheel and drove into the #MBTA Green Line tracks at Packard's Corner. Vehicle towed from scene NO injuries. Service delayed for over an hour. pic.twitter.com/IW78iFrvOX — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 24, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)