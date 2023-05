BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver was ticketed on Tuesday morning after turning too early and getting stuck on the Green Line tracks on Huntington Avenue in Boston, transit police said.

Service was delayed as crews removed the vehicle from Huntington and Longwood Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

5/16 Huntington/Longwood Ave 738AM TPD offs respond to MV accident. Operator stated he made his left turn too soon and was stuck on tracks. Service was delayed & ultimately diverted to another track. Driver cited. No injury reported. #MBTA pic.twitter.com/iXpnXD7jfh — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) May 17, 2023

