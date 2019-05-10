Transit police: Haverhill man arrested with stun gun after evading fare at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Haverhill man who later was found to be carrying a stun gun was arrested Thursday for fare evading, transit police say.

Officers at MBTA’s Andrew Square station conducting point-of-entry policing observed a male, later identified as Seth Sparks, 21, of Haverhill, push his way through the fare gates without paying, according to MBTA police.

Officers approached Sparks for the purpose of issuing a citation and subsequently discovered there were warrants in existence for his arrest issued from Haverhill District Court.

As Sparks was being placed into custody he admitted to the officers he had a “stun gun” in his bag, which is in violation of Massachusetts law.

Sparks was additionally charged with possession of an electronic control weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)