Transit police identify man accused of ‘terrorizing’ MBTA bus driver

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police announced Thursday that they have identified a man accused of “terrorizing” an MBTA bus driver last week.

In a video shared by the department, the barefoot, 23-year-old suspect, who police referred to as a “coward,” can be seen approaching the moving bus near the intersection of Mount Auburn street and Coolidge Road in Cambridge then trying to pull on the front of the vehicle.

Moments later, he is seen pulling his blue sedan into the bus’s path. He gets out and tries to force the bus doors open.

Transit police said the man’s actions placed other drivers at risk as well.

They said they do not know why the man acted the way he did but that he is now facing a slew of charges, including operating to endanger, assault on an MBTA employee and interfering with the operation of a bus.

No one was injured.

Police said they are waiting until the man appears before a judge to formally identify him.

No further information was released.

