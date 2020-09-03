Transit police identify man accused of ‘terrorizing’ MBTA bus driver

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police announced Thursday that they have identified a man accused of “terrorizing” an MBTA bus driver last week.

In a video shared by the department, the barefoot suspect can be seen approaching the moving bus then trying to pull the windshield wipers off.

Later, he is seen pulling his blue sedan in front of the bus and trying to force the doors open.

Transit police said the man’s actions placed other drivers at risk as well.

No further information was released.

Transit Police have identified this coward who terrorized and attempted to assault an #MBTA bus operator on 8/28 in Cambridge. He also placed other drivers at risk by his actions. T employees provide an invaluable service and never deserve this conduct. pic.twitter.com/cy8ErHYV5Y — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 3, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)