Transit police identify second suspect in vicious Red Line beating

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are searching for a Pembroke man after he was identified as a suspect in a vicious beating on the Red Line last month, officials said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for John Karol, 23, on charges of aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injuries and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon stemming from the May 28 attack that left the victim with injuries so severe they required surgery.

The alert that transit police are looking for Karol came one day after another suspect, Kerrick Pierce, 23, pleaded not guilty in South Boston Municipal Court to charges including assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say the victim and a female companion were riding a southbound Red Line train around midnight when they asked a group including Pierce and Karol to stop using homophobic slurs. During an ensuing dispute, prosecutors say Pierce punched the victim in the head and face before others in the group kicked him when he was down.

The victim was rushed to Carney Hospital for emergency treatment of facial fractures that will require surgery, prosecutors said.

Anyone with information about Karol’s whereabouts is urged to call transit police at 617-222-1050.

Felony Arrest Warrant issued for JOHN KAROL, 23, of Pembroke for Assault & Battery W/Serious Bodily Injury. Do you know where he is ? Please contact us you can remain anonymous. Call 617-222-1050 or text us at 873873 pic.twitter.com/w799jkvZRE — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 12, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)