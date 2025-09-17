BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police have identified the suspect accused of pushing an elderly woman off a bus last week.

The incident occurred September 8 at 1 p.m. at the intersection of MLK and Warren Streets in Boston.

New video obtained by 7NEWS Tuesday shows the woman lying on the ground after the encounter.

“There was a lot of people there trying to figure out what was transpiring because we just saw an elderly lady fall on the ground and didn’t know what was going on,” said Mark Reeves, who saw what happened.

Transit police are now seeking her whereabouts.

