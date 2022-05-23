BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two men reported being held at knifepoint and assaulted by a group of teens Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just outside of Shawmut Station shortly before noon for reports of the alleged attack, according to officials.

The two men, one 47-years-old and the other 69-years-old said they were surrounded by the teens who brandished a knife and demanded they hand over their cash. When the men refused, they said the teens punched their heads.

No serious injuries were reported and no further details were released.

