CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating an unusual incident in Cambridge early Wednesday morning during which a boat left on the tracks was struck by a commuter rail train.

Police say someone left the boat on the right of way on the Fitchburg Line between Cambridge and Belmont and that it was struck around 12:15 a.m.

There were no reported injuries and no damage to the train.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Transit Police.

