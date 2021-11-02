WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police launched an investigation after a body was found on the train tracks in Weymouth on Monday.

A man had been trespassing on the tracks and was possibly struck by a commuter rail train, according to transit police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead.

No additional information has been released.

