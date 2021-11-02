WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police launched an investigation after a body was found on the train tracks in Weymouth on Monday.

A man had been trespassing on the tracks and was possibly struck by a commuter rail train, according to transit police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox