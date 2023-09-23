BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating an incident on the Red Line on Thursday night.
The agency shared on social media that a group of juveniles allegedly harassed and threatened to rob passengers near the MBTA JFK Station, while taunting individuals based on their ethnicity.
Police said the juveniles eventually smashed out a window before fleeing.
Detectives plan to press charges.
