BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating an incident on the Red Line on Thursday night.

The agency shared on social media that a group of juveniles allegedly harassed and threatened to rob passengers near the MBTA JFK Station, while taunting individuals based on their ethnicity.

Police said the juveniles eventually smashed out a window before fleeing.

Detectives plan to press charges.

9/21 11PM several juvenile males onboard an #MBTA RL train near JFK were harassing, threatening to rob passengers & taunting individuals allegedly based on their ethnicity. Juveniles smashed out train window & fled. TPD Detectives actively investigating. Charges will be sought. pic.twitter.com/uD36wQLxvL — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 22, 2023

