BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating an incident on the Red Line on Thursday night.

The agency shared on social media that a group of juveniles allegedly harassed and threatened to rob passengers near the MBTA JFK Station, while taunting individuals based on their ethnicity.

Police said the juveniles eventually smashed out a window before fleeing.

Detectives plan to press charges.

