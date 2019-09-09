Transit police investigating after suspicious package found at Harvard Station

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a suspicious package was found inside Harvard Station.

Red Line trains skipped the stop at the request of Cambridge and transit police, according to a post on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Twitter page.

Buses that normally pick up or drop off at the busway were relocated to street level.

The MBTA resumed service at 6:50 p.m.

No further information has been released.

