Transit police investigating after suspicious package found at Harvard Station

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a suspicious package was found inside Harvard Station.
Red Line trains skipped the stop at the request of Cambridge and transit police, according to a post on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Twitter page.
Buses that normally pick up or drop off at the busway were relocated to street level.
The MBTA resumed service at 6:50 p.m.
No further information has been released.
