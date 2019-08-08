Transit police investigating after young woman stabbed on MBTA bus in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police launched an investigation after a young woman was stabbed on a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority bus in Dorchester Wednesday evening.

Officers responding to the intersection of Park and Washington streets around 5 p.m. found a woman suffering from an apparent stab wound on board a Route 23 MBTA bus, police said.

The woman, who is believed to be about 18 years old, was allegedly involved in an altercation on the bus that turned violent.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alex Downs described seeing people running from the bus as she walked to work.

“I didn’t really know what was going on. I heard yelling and I saw pushing,” she recalled. “I saw some people, you know, pushing off the bus. I thought it just had something to do with the bus. I wasn’t really aware that there was any danger.”

A private security guard who happened to be in the area says he saw someone running away from the scene on Washington Street; however, police have not confirmed if this person is a suspect.

No further information has been released at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)