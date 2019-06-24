Transit police investigating report of shots fired at Aquarium Station in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating a report of shots fired at Aquarium Station in Boston following an alleged disturbance between several juvenile males Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired about 9:50 p.m. conducted a preliminary investigation that suggests a fight onboard an inbound Blue Line train involving the young men spilled onto the platform, according to transit police.

As the juveniles proceeded out of the station, police say at least two shots were fired from an unknown caliber handgun.

Passengers on the train took cover as they tried not to get caught in the crossfire.

“The first thing you think is like that you want to like save yourself or like save someone else,” one witness said.

No injuries were reported.

In a statement, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said, “We are extremely grateful no one was injured during tonight’s incident and all available resources will be deployed to identify, locate and apprehend the person/s responsible for such reckless and criminal conduct.”

Aquarium Station was closed as detectives investigated Sunday night. Regular service resumed Monday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)