Transit police investigating suspicious package found at Harvard Station

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit Police are investigating a suspicious package that was found inside Harvard Station.

Red Line trains are skipping the stop at the request of Cambridge and Transit police, according to a post on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Twitter page.

Buses that normally pick up or drop off at the busway have been relocated to street level.

No further information has been released.

