A car without tires at the commuter rail parking lot in Whitman. Courtesy Patrick Barry.

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after numerous tires were stolen off of vehicles in the commuter rail parking lot in Whitman.

Several motorists returned to the cars to find them vandalized. Others found their tires had been stolen.

MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the thefts are under investigation.

