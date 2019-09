CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Line riders should expect delays while transit police officers investigate a trespassing incident.

Officers responding to reports of a person on the right of way at Central Station were forced to halt service Monday night, officials said.

It is unclear when regular service will resume.

No further information has been released.

