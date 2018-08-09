Transit police investigating vehicle break-ins at Brockton commuter rail parking lot

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into at an MBTA commuter rail parking lot in Brockton.

Officers responding to a report of four vandalized vehicles at the MBTA’s Campello Commuter Rail Station about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday spoke with a vehicle owner who said their passenger side window had been smashed and loose change was taken.

The officers were later able to track down the owners of the other three cars who sustained similar damage.

In response to the break-ins, transit police say they’ve deployed their SkyWatch tower and will increase their presence in the area.

