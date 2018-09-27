Transit police K9’s new protective vest honors fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Transit Police Department K9 officer is sporting a new protective vest that was made in memory of fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donated the ballistic vest to Striker. It will help protect the dog against knife and gun attacks.

Gannon, a K9 handler, was tragically killed while serving an arrest warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in the Marstons Mills section of Barnstable in April.

His partner, Nero, was shot and wounded. Nero has since recovered from his injuries.

A BIG Thank you to Vested Interest in K9's Inc. who donated a ballistic vest to Transit Police K9 Striker in the memory of Sgt. Sean Gannon of Yarmouth PD. pic.twitter.com/AofcpOC9wn — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 27, 2018

