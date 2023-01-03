CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a subject of interest in connection with the attempted robbery and assault of a 63-year-old man at Harvard Square MBTA Station on Christmas Eve.

The alleged assault occurred at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or anonymously via the department’s SeeSay app.

