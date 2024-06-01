BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who they say attacked an operator when he was asked to pay his fare last month.

The incident occurred outside Mass. Ave. MBTA Station around 10 a.m. on May 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

