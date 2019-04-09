Transit police looking to ID man who shattered bus windshield with belt

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who used his belt to shatter the windshield of an MBTA bus last month.

Investigators released a surveillance image Tuesday of a man accused of punching out the bus door’s window and shattering the windshield with his belt.

The incident occurred on a bus in the area of 240 North Beacon St. in Brighton about 10:10 a.m. on March 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call transit police at 617-222-1050.

