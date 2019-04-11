Transit police looking to ID open and gross lewdness suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an open and gross lewdness incident last month.

Investigators released a surveillance image Thursday of a man wanted in connection with an alleged open and gross lewdness incident aboard an MBTA Route #39 bus at the intersection of Huntington Avenue and Wait Street on March 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050.

