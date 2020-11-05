Transit police looking to ID person in connection with stabbing at Harvard Square Station

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a person wanted in connection with a stabbing at the MBTA’s Harvard Square Station on Tuesday that left a male victim with serious injuries.

Investigators say that at about 7:30 p.m. a male victim, after a confrontation, was attacked by several males.

Transit police on Thursday released photos of a person wanted in connection with the assault.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to TEXT the department at 873873, use the department’s SeeSay app, or call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

Help the TPD identify this subject of interest relative to an Assault investigation with serious injuries. #MBTA Harvard Sq. https://t.co/lPG6YFc2R4 pic.twitter.com/D7Pq0UNzSE — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 5, 2020

