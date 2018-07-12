Transit police looking to identify man accused of lewd act on Orange Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted for open and gross lewdness on an Orange Line train.
Police released surveillance images Thursday of a man wanted for an open and gross lewdness incident aboard an Orange Line train between the MBTA’s Downtown Crossing and Forest Hills stations last Friday about 11:55 a.m.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)