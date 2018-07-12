Transit police looking to identify man accused of lewd act on Orange Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted for open and gross lewdness on an Orange Line train.

Police released surveillance images Thursday of a man wanted for an open and gross lewdness incident aboard an Orange Line train between the MBTA’s Downtown Crossing and Forest Hills stations last Friday about 11:55 a.m.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

Help us ID this repugnant suspect. Do you recognize him ?? Please contact us. #MBTA Orange Line Open & Gross Lewdness investigationhttps://t.co/ckLjkBUG23 pic.twitter.com/NwD4ElaErr — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 12, 2018

