Transit police looking to identify man in assault of MBTA employee

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man in connection with the assault of an MBTA employee in Boston last month.

The department released suspect photos Thursday of a man wanted for questioning relative to an assault on an MBTA Staffer at the Haymarket Station about 12:30 p.m. on July 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact transit police.

