Transit police looking to identify man in connection with Central Station assault

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault and battery at Central Station.

Officers responding to reports of the assault around 10:40 on Friday found surveillance images of a man they want to question.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

Anyone looking to assist investigators but wish to remain anonymous can text a tip to 873873 or use the anonymous feature on our SeeSay app.

