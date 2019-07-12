Transit police looking to identify man in connection with Kendall Station assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault and battery at Kendall Station.

Officers responding to reports of the assault that resulted in serious injury around 2:12 p.m. Friday found surveillance images of a man they want to question.

It is unclear what condition the victim is in at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

Anyone looking to assist investigators but wish to remain anonymous can text a tip to 873873 or use the anonymous feature on our SeeSay app.

