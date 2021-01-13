Transit police looking to identify men in connection with assault at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) -

Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying two men wanted for questioning in relation to an assault inside an MBTA station on Friday.

Officers responded to the Wood Island Station around 11:45 p.m. for reports of an unarmed assault to rob, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Those wishing to send in a tip anonymously can text it to 873873 or use the SeeSay app.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)