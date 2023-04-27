A 50-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly punching the window of an MBTA bus, according to Transit Police.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Broadway Street in Chelsea. Police say the man became violent when he was told the bus was at capacity and he could not board.
The window was spider web cracked and the bus removed from service, officials say.
The man’s name has not been released.
