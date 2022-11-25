BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police say an arrest has been made following two, separate cases of Indecent Assault & Battery at the T’s Copley Station.

Authorities said they first responded to the State Street Station on Wednesday, Nov. 23, where a woman reported she had been indecently assaulted by a man she did not know at Copley Station.

Officers then immediately responded to Copley, and came in contact with a 24-year-old man who matched the description given by the victim.

The man was later identified as Abdirahman Abdullahi who, according to responding officers, also matched a description given after a separate Indecent Assault & Battery at Copley on Nov. 18.

After reviewing photographic evidence from that case, the 24-year-old was arrested by police.

Transit Police said Abdullahi may face other charges, pending an investigation into separate alleged Indecent Assaults & Battery incidents.

