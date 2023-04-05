BOSTON (WHDH) - A 44-year-old Boston man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly striking an unsuspecting victim in the back of the head at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.

Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. and officers located the suspect in Boston Common a short time later.

The suspect was placed into custody and found to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest. Police say he was also in possession of a stolen credit card.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No additional information has been released.

