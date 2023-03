BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit Police have arrested a man in connection with a sexual assault at the Haymarket MBTA station.

Police say 19-year-old Henry Nolasco Ramirez allegedly assaulted a woman while at the station around 6 p.m. Saturday.

No additional information has been released.

****UPDATE: Excellent police work by TPD officers results in the identification & the arrest of Henry Nolasco Ramirez, 19, of Lynn. We allege Ramirez Indecently Assaulted a female while at the #MBTA's Haymarket Station. https://t.co/2NQsRB8iuA — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 30, 2023

