CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man bit an officer while being arrested for allegedly harassing and exposing himself to others at the Harvard MBTA station on Sunday, according to Transit Police.
Police say the 39-year-old suspect was taken into custody around 3 p.m.and taken to Transit Police Headquarters for booking.
The officer was taken to the hospital, as the bite broke his skin.
No additional information has been released.
