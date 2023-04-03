CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man bit an officer while being arrested for allegedly harassing and exposing himself to others at the Harvard MBTA station on Sunday, according to Transit Police.

Police say the 39-year-old suspect was taken into custody around 3 p.m.and taken to Transit Police Headquarters for booking.

The officer was taken to the hospital, as the bite broke his skin.

No additional information has been released.

4/2 3PM at #MBTA Harvard Sq. it was alleged a 39y/o male was harassing&exposing himself to others. While a Transit Police officer was attempting to place the SP in custody the SP bit the officer breaking his skin. Officer transported to hosp SP transported to TPD HQ for booking. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 3, 2023

