BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is accused of crashing through a parking lot sign at Readville MBTA station and then abandoning his vehicle early Sunday morning, according to Transit Police.

Police say the 32-year-old man crashed through the sign, abandoned his car, called an Uber, and left the scene.

The driver will face criminal charges for leaving the scene of an accident, according to police.

3/26 in the early AM hours a 32y/o male crashed through the #MBTA Readville CR p-lot sign. The male abandoned his MV, called an Uber & left the scene. The operator will face criminal charges for Leaving the Scene of an accident. pic.twitter.com/Tz0xEnRt7a — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 28, 2023

