BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is accused of crashing through a parking lot sign at Readville MBTA station and then abandoning his vehicle early Sunday morning, according to Transit Police.
Police say the 32-year-old man crashed through the sign, abandoned his car, called an Uber, and left the scene.
The driver will face criminal charges for leaving the scene of an accident, according to police.
