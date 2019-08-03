Transit police: man struck, killed by Orange Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was fatally struck by an Orange Line train early Saturday morning, Transit police say.

Transit police officers responded to the MBTA’s State Street Station Orange Line around 12:15 a.m. for a person possibly struck by a subway train.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a male who appeared very unsteady on his feet on the platform stumbled and fell into the pit area and was struck by a northbound Orange Line train.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Transit police detectives along with the Suffolk County DA’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Regularly scheduled Orange Line service resumed at the start of service Saturday.

No additional information has been released.

