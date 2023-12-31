BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police arrested a Boston man accused of tying to smash his way into an ATM with a shovel at Ashmont Station.
Officers responding to a report of a person trying to break into an ATM with a shovel around 6 a.m. Saturday learned the suspect had fled in a vehicle, which was later spotted on Dorchester Avenue, according to transit police.
The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody.
No additional information was immediately available.
