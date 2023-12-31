BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police arrested a Boston man accused of tying to smash his way into an ATM with a shovel at Ashmont Station.

Officers responding to a report of a person trying to break into an ATM with a shovel around 6 a.m. Saturday learned the suspect had fled in a vehicle, which was later spotted on Dorchester Avenue, according to transit police.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

12/30 6AM #MBTA Ashmont. Outstanding police work results in the arrest of Dorchester man who attempted to break into the ATM w/a shovel. SP fled in a vehicle. An eagle eyed TPD off spotted the V on Dot Ave. SP placed into custody-TPDHQ for booking. SP also had warrants. pic.twitter.com/SefLK0QF9v — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 30, 2023

