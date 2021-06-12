BOSTON (WHDH) - A Transit Police officer was attacked by a stray dog at the MBTA Shawmut station on Wednesday, officials said.

The officer responding to a report of a stray dog running loose at the station around 5:45 a.m. found a dog, possibly a German Shephard mix, unleashed and unattended. When the officer approached the dog to see if it had any tags or identifiers, the dog reportedly lunged at the officer and bit his hand, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

The dog bit the officer two more times before the officer fought off the dog, closed the station and temporarily evacuated passengers.

A Transit Police Master K9 trainer went to the scene and secured the dog before City of Boston Animal Control took custody of the dog, placing him in quarantine.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)