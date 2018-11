BOSTON (WHDH) - A transit police officer is recovering after his cruiser was involved in a crash early Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. on Rutherford Ave. in Charleston.

A car allegedly pulled out in front of the cruiser, the impact sending it into a pole.

The officer was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.

