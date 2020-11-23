Transit Police officers now offering masks to riders in need of a face covering

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit Police officers are now offering complimentary masks to riders who need a face covering, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced Monday.

The effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 is part of the T’s Ride Safer campaign, according to transit officials.

Boston-based New Balance recently provided the MBTA with 100,000 general-use face masks.

“As our region enters a second phase of the pandemic, it is more important now to be properly wearing a face covering when you are outside the confines of your home, and especially while you are traveling on public transit,” Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green said in a news release.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak added, “Wearing a face covering is one of the most effective ways to combat the virus, and we appreciate the help of Transit Police in offering face masks to our riders.”

Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker announced an updated mask mandate that requires anyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask in indoor and outdoor public spaces, regardless of their distance from others.

Transit Police plan to enforce the mask mandate by issuing civil fines up to $300 per violation.

Transit Ambassadors and MBTA Customer Service Agents have also been tasked with providing masks to riders.

