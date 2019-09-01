Transit police: Pedestrian struck, killed by Commuter Rail train in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man trespassing on railroad tracks in Middleborough was fatally struck by a Commuter Rail train Sunday morning.

Officials responding to Middleborough for a report of a person possibly struck by a commuter rail train around 10:50 a.m. learned that a male was trespassing on the northbound right of the way of the Middleborough/Lakeville line.

The male was pronounced dead on scene.

Transit police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident but say foul play is not suspected.

No additional information has been released.

Transit Police confirm fatality in Middleborough. Trespasser struck. #MBTA https://t.co/ADrpIzhyyV — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 1, 2019

