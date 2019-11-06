Transit police: Pedestrian struck, killed by Commuter Rail train in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man trespassing on railroad tracks in Newton was fatally struck by a Commuter Rail train Wednesday evening.

Officers responding to the Newtonville Commuter Rail station around 8:14 p.m. learned that a man, whose name has not been released, was trespassing on the right of way of the Framingham/Worcester Line, police said.

The man was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The train was travelling inbound to Boston.

Transit police and representatives of the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

