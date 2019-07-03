Transit police: Pedestrian struck, killed by Commuter Rail train in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man trespassing on railroad tracks in Newton was fatally struck by a Commuter Rail train Wednesday evening.

Officers responding to the Newtonville Commuter Rail station around 5:15 p.m. learned that a man, whose name has not been released, was trespassing on the right of way of the Framingham/Worcester Line, police said.

The man, who was said to be in his 20s, has been pronounced dead.

The train was traveling outbound to Framingham.

Transit police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident but say foul play is not suspected.

It is unknown how many people were on the platform when the incident occurred however, several commuters say they were stuck for about 10 to 15 minutes before they were evacuated from the area.

Significant delays are expected.

It is unclear when the line will resume regular service.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)