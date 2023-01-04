BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Line is experiencing delays Wednesday after two suspects smashed a train window with a hammer, said the MBTA Transit Police.

Officers responded to the Downtown Crossing station around 7 p.m. for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, they found two juvenile males hitting a train with a hammer.

The suspects fled the scene when police arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.

